Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.