Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Up 17.7% in September

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,010,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 12,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 882,154 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after purchasing an additional 288,684 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 122,717 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,429 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE LVS traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,393,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,977. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

