Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Down 15.9% in September

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.33 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 305.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 77.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 106,721 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LILAK. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target (up from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Latin America

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.