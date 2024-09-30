Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lightspeed Commerce from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.59.

NYSE LSPD opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 246,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $25,993,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,097,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

