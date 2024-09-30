LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Sells $244,808.55 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $614,440.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RAMP stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 187.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie upgraded LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

