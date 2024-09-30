Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LUMO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Lumos Pharma Price Performance

LUMO stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.33. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,405.72% and a negative return on equity of 157.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

