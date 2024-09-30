LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 0.7 %

LUXHP opened at $15.98 on Monday. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

LuxUrban Hotels Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

