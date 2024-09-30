Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.74.

NYSE MRO opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

