Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Barclays

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $108.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.19%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,872,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,687,000 after purchasing an additional 207,938 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,698,000 after acquiring an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

