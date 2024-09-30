Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

