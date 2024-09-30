Maxim Group Trims SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Target Price to $1.75

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $2.25 to $1.75 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEALSQ Price Performance

Shares of LAES opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. SEALSQ has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Institutional Trading of SEALSQ

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SEALSQ stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 649,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 3.83% of SEALSQ as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

