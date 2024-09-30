Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) vs. KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Head to Head Survey

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics -349.98% -333.91% -48.37% KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A -97.37% -82.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mersana Therapeutics and KalVista Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics 0 2 5 1 2.88 KalVista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 224.32%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.70%. Given Mersana Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mersana Therapeutics is more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

93.9% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mersana Therapeutics and KalVista Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics $29.94 million 7.56 -$171.67 million ($1.14) -1.62 KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$126.64 million ($3.40) -3.63

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mersana Therapeutics. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mersana Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc., Ares Trading S.A., Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products include sebetralstat, which is initiation of the Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial as a potential oral, on-demand therapy for HAE attacks; and Factor XIIa, an oral inhibitor program which is in preclinical stage targets an enzyme in HAE. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

