MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.23.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MetLife
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife
MetLife Price Performance
Shares of MET stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. MetLife has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Featured Stories
