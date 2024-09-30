Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MIR opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,984,187. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,639 shares of company stock valued at $568,947 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,308,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after buying an additional 159,404 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,933,000 after buying an additional 474,414 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after buying an additional 493,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

