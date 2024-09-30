MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Update

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock worth $276,435. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $5,207,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKS Instruments stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.10. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

