Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Nabtesco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NCTKY remained flat at $9.12 on Monday. 75 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681. Nabtesco has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.
About Nabtesco
