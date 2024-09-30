National Bankshares Boosts Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$11.25

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark raised shares of Surge Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.93.

Surge Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$5.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$599.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.51 and a 1 year high of C$9.77.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$173.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.40 million. Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.838256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Featured Stories

