National Bankshares Cuts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$8.75

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.97.

TSE:KEL opened at C$6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.08. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$8.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.09 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4879808 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00. In other news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

