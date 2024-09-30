National Bankshares Trims Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Target Price to C$1.25

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.11. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of C$35.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.50 million. Research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.504717 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

