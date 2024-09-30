NIKE (NKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NIKE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $89.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NIKE from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.52.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

