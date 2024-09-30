Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nikon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Nikon has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

