Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in September

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Building Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBFJF remained flat at C$899.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nippon Building Fund has a 52 week low of C$3,555.00 and a 52 week high of C$4,495.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4,028.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3,984.15.

About Nippon Building Fund

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

