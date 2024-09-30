NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Short Interest Update

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,350,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 12,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $119,686,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NOV by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,095 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NOV by 40.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NOV Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.96. 3,779,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. NOV has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

