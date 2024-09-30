Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) & Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Financial Review

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) and Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Onity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Onity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Onity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 50.23% 12.70% 5.92% Onity Group 0.16% 15.54% 0.52%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Onity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Onity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.88%. Onity Group has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Onity Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onity Group is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Onity Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $99.54 million 9.85 $75.94 million N/A N/A Onity Group $1.10 billion 0.24 -$63.70 million $0.53 64.09

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onity Group.

Summary

Onity Group beats Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

