NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of LON:NWF opened at GBX 162.44 ($2.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 186.67. NWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.21). The stock has a market cap of £80.33 million, a PE ratio of 902.78 and a beta of 0.28.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 4.24%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.
NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.
