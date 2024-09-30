NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Trading Down 29.9 %

NSFDF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,424. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.48. NXT Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

