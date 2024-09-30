Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OOMA. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Ooma in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Ooma Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OOMA opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.52 million, a P/E ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. Ooma has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Ooma by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Further Reading

