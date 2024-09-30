Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Oregon Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBN opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Oregon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $26.53.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

About Oregon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.