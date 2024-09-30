Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Oregon Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBN opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Oregon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $26.53.
About Oregon Bancorp
