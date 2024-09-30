Paul House Acquires 20,000 Shares of Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Stock

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Free Report) insider Paul House purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$42,100.00 ($28,835.62).
Paul House also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul House acquired 424,962 shares of Imdex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$917,917.92 ($628,710.90).
Imdex Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34.
Imdex Cuts Dividend
About Imdex
Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling optimization products and sensors for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including drilling fluids, solids removal units, remote fluid management, rig alignment technologies, and directional drilling technologies; and rents rock knowledge sensors, which include down hole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Imdex
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Imdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imdex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.