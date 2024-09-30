Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. Perficient has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,454 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $244,380,000 after purchasing an additional 50,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Perficient by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $128,064,000 after acquiring an additional 404,154 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,401,150 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $78,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,686,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 1,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,686 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,577,000 after purchasing an additional 434,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

