Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
Perficient Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PRFT stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. Perficient has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Perficient
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perficient
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.