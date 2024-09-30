Pharming Group’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

PHAR stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $571.75 million, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.14.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

