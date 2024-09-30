Pharming Group’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.
PHAR stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $571.75 million, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.14.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
