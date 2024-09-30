Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. Photronics has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.40.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
