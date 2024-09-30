Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. Photronics has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Photronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 55,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 223.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Photronics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Photronics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 450,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

