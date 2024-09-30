Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 765,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. 678,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,648. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.95 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PLYA. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.
