Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,400 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 420,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.0 days.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.03. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.25 and a 1-year high of C$12.15.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.

