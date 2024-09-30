Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,400 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 420,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.0 days.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.03. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.25 and a 1-year high of C$12.15.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
