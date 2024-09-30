Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $62.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Prothena Price Performance

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $20.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. Prothena has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Prothena by 7,751.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

