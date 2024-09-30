Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CAO Mona Chu Sells 25,000 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Pure Storage Stock Performance
PSTG opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 176.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.11.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pure Storage
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
