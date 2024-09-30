QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays raised QinetiQ Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
View Our Latest Report on QinetiQ Group
QinetiQ Group Stock Performance
QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is -193.65%.
About QinetiQ Group
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QinetiQ Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.