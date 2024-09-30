Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $207.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $196.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.48 and its 200 day moving average is $173.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,634,000 after acquiring an additional 203,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after purchasing an additional 528,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,760,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

