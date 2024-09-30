RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Down 13.7% in September

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,300 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 738,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
RE/MAX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $234.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.37. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.53.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RE/MAX
RE/MAX Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RE/MAX
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.