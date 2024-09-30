Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,400.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

