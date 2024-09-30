Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

REG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

REG opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11. Regency Centers has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

