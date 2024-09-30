Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 336,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.4 %

RGA stock opened at $215.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.76. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $140.39 and a 12 month high of $227.87.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 342,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 36,985.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

Get Our Latest Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.