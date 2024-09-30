Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.17.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.4 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $215.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.62. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $140.39 and a 1-year high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

