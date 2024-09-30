Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW) Short Interest Up 23.5% in September

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Roadzen Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of RDZNW opened at $0.06 on Monday. Roadzen has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Roadzen Company Profile

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

