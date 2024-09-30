Robert W. Baird Boosts Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $47.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

HASI stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $24,660,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 162,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

