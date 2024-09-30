Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

CHK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.33.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.60 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 895.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

