Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.57.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average is $118.06. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

