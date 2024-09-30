Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of BB stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BlackBerry by 83.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

