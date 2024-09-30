Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $214.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HON. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.68. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,766,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $34,283,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

