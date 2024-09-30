RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 696,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 9,945.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after buying an additional 1,930,072 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 25.3% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in RPM International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RPM opened at $122.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54. RPM International has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

